Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sustained winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Locally higher gusts to 60 mph possible, especially in the higher elevations of north Georgia. * WHERE...Much of west-central and north Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&