COLLEGE PARK — NFL football player and North Clayton High alum Morgan Burnett has made it possible for nearly 100 families in Clayton County to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
The Burnett Family Foundation hosted its Second Annual Turkey Drive Tuesday, delivering hams, turkeys and all the fixins’ to preselected families from the community.
Burnett, a safety with the Cleveland Browns, had planned to be at the turkey drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in College Park. Rather than handing out meals, Morgan was in an operating room for repair on his Achilles, which he injured during the Nov. 14 game against the Steelers. Despite his impending surgery, Morgan recorded a message for the Clayton community, thanking everyone for their support over the years.
“Thanksgiving is very special for my family,” he said. “Enjoy your family and enjoy Thanksgiving. Love you guys.”
Burnett’s agent Kevin Conner said the first thing Burnett asked after being injured was about the meal giveaway.
“Morgan and his wife, Nicolette, love this community and he wants to make sure he has an impact here,” Conner said.
Morgan Burnett's brother, Cap Burnett and his family were also part of the turkey drive. Cap Burnett is a physical education teacher and football coach at North Clayton High. He said Thanksgiving was his family’s favorite holiday.
“Thanksgiving is major for us,” he said. “We always went back to Memphis, where we’re originally from, to be with family. We take the time to sit around and visit, enjoy each other, tell stories and catch up.”
Cap Burnett said his brother is big on family and big on sharing.
“Our roots are here, and we’ve got to bring it back,” he said.
Following the distribution of food, families were invited to play games together and enjoy a meal catered by Chick-fil-A.
Ralph Simpson, deputy superintendent of school leadership and improvement with Clayton County schools, said the event is the “best definition of someone truly giving back what was given to him.
“Morgan Burnett is an example of what you can be,” Simpson said. “We need more of that in our community, and I hope others will get his service spirit to give.”