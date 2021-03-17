JONESBORO - Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner is the new WorkSource Atlanta Regional chief local elected official (CLEO).
Selected by his peers in a seven-county area, Turner will oversee and act on behalf of the full Local Elected Official (LEO) board to carry out administrative functions related to the operations of the Atlanta Regional Workforce Development Board (ARWDB), such as approving ARWDB member nominations, approving the adopted budget, plan documents, and other related functions. In his new role, Turner will be a strategic leader in regional efforts that aim to create a more competitive economy and a workforce system for workers and employers.
“I am honored to have been selected for this esteemed position,” said Turner. “I look forward to working alongside my peers in helping get applicants matched and hired. Also, this is a great opportunity to not only strengthen the region’s economy, but also to provide job seekers with the training and support they need to succeed, and employers with access to qualified workers they need.”
WorkSource Atlanta Regional provides a broad array of employment and training services to adults and youth who are seeking new careers, along with work-based learning programs to assist local employers bolster their workforce. At a time when many workers are displaced due to the pandemic and economic fallout, it is critical to help the unemployed or underemployed find good, stable jobs that also meet the needs of today’s employers.
To find a job or start a new career, or if you are an employer that needs workers, visit www.ATLworks.org.
