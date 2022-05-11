JONESBORO — Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of a woman at the Clayton Village Mobile Home Park on April 30.
The victim, Sonia Villegas-Cervantes, 37, was allegedly shot by two males, one being a juvenile, during an attempted robbery at the Tara Boulevard park.
Clayton County police said they are not releasing the suspects’ names due to possible involvement in other crimes.
Both have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Department officials the investigation is ongoing as the search for other possible suspects continues.
