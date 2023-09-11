Two Clayton County high schools recognized in state rankings

JONESBORO — Elite Scholars Academy and Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts have been listed among the top high schools in Georgia by the United States News & World Report.
The selections continue a seven-year trend of these schools being listed among the top 50 schools in the state with Elite Scholars and Stillwell ranked 14th and 25th, respectively.
