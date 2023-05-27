Two Clayton County men sentenced to prison after discharging machine gun at federal agents

ATLANTA — Anthony Maseda and Erik Arreola-Torres have been sentenced for their roles in a scheme to convert semi-automatic firearms into machine guns and sell the fully automatic firearms out of a Clayton County residence.

Arreola-Torres fired at federal special agents and local law enforcement officers using a fully automatic machine gun when the investigators arrived at the home to execute a search warrant. 

