Two Clayton County men sentenced to prison after discharging machine gun at federal agents

ATLANTA — Anthony Maseda and Erik Arreola-Torres have been sentenced for their roles in a scheme to convert semi-automatic firearms into machine guns and sell the fully automatic firearms out of a Clayton County residence.
Arreola-Torres fired at federal special agents and local law enforcement officers using a fully automatic machine gun when the investigators arrived at the home to execute a search warrant.
Erik Arreola-Torres, 20, of Jonesboro, was sentenced on May 7 by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg to 10 years and one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun and conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license on Oct. 17, 2022.
Anthony Maseda, 21, of Jonesboro, was also sentenced by Grimberg to nine years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun on Oct. 13, 2022.
“This investigation re-affirms the importance of our agency’s collaboration with our federal partners. The arrests resulting from this joint investigation with the ATF surely saved lives in Clayton County and likely in the metropolitan region. The Clayton County Police Department will continue to partner with our federal and state law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crimes in our community,” said Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts.
According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, the charges, and other information presented in court, from January through March of 2022, Maseda and Arreola-Torres conducted a firearm and machine gun trafficking operation out of a home in Jonesboro.
Maseda — a previously convicted felon and leader of the operation — illegally imported auto sear devices, also known as “switches”, from China. Possessing an auto sear is a felony offense under federal law, even when the device is not installed in a firearm.
Using auto sears, Maseda converted numerous firearms into fully automatic machine guns and then advertised the sale of machine guns, auto sears, and semi-automatic firearms on his public Instagram page.
Federal special agents obtained a warrant to search the Jonesboro residence after Maseda and Arreola-Torres sold a machine gun, a semi-automatic firearm, and multiple switches to an undercover informant at the home.
“Maseda and Arreola-Torres jeopardized the lives of multiple law enforcement officers and community residents during an investigation by law enforcement officers of the defendants’ machine gun trafficking scheme,” said Buchanan. “This office and its law enforcement partners will identify, target, and prosecute those individuals who threaten the safety of our communities by creating and selling automatic firearms. We commend the work of our dedicated agency partners in this case and are grateful no one was injured during this violent incident.”
On the morning of March 3, 2022, special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Clayton County Police Department, executed the search warrant at the Jonesboro house.
As law enforcement officers stood outside the home, Arreola-Torres picked up a machine gun and fired towards agents and officers from inside the residence, unloading dozens of rounds in the investigators’ direction. Fortunately, no one was hit or injured.
After securing the scene and taking Maseda and Arreola-Torres into custody, agents located within the residence six fully automatic machine guns, four additional auto sears, five additional firearms, numerous firearm parts and magazines, ammunition, bullet proof body armor, and distribution quantities of marijuana and digital scales. One of the firearms had an obliterated serial number.
“Because of the combined efforts of ATF and its law enforcement partners, criminal elements have been surgically removed from the community of Clayton County and placed where they belong: into the criminal justice system to be processed and prosecuted for illegal gun activity,” said Alisha Jones, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Atlanta Field Division.
