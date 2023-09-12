Two Clayton County schools earn Magnet Schools of America recertification

JONESBORO — Kay R. Pace School of the Arts and Elite Scholars Academy have met the criteria to remain nationally certified magnet schools by Magnet Schools of America.
According to the notice provided by MSA, as Nationally Certified Magnet Schools, Pace and Elite Scholars have demonstrated through evidence, reflection, and strategic action, that the schools have established and maintained Standards of Excellence and fulfilled a commitment to the school and community stakeholders.
This recertification is valid through August of 2027.
“We are excited to share this outstanding news as it signifies the dedication of our staff, students, their families, and partners to maintain a level of excellence in our schools and community,” said School Superintendent Anthony W. Smith. “As we build a better tomorrow, today in our district, accomplishments such as this will serve as building blocks to our future success and endeavors,” he concluded.
Created by the Magnet Schools of America, this national certification process is designed to recognize the most exemplary magnet schools in the nation.
MSA also helps schools as they continue to grow and provide high-quality, innovative curricula and instructional programs that promote choice, equity, diversity, and academic excellence for all students.
The certification process is based on the National Magnet School Standards of Excellence and on the five pillars of magnet schools — diversity, innovative curriculum and professional development, academic excellence, high-quality instructional systems, and family and community partnerships.
