Two Clayton County schools earn Magnet Schools of America recertification

JONESBORO — Kay R. Pace School of the Arts and Elite Scholars Academy have met the criteria to remain nationally certified magnet schools by Magnet Schools of America.

According to the notice provided by MSA, as Nationally Certified Magnet Schools, Pace and Elite Scholars  have demonstrated through evidence, reflection, and strategic action, that the schools have established and maintained Standards of Excellence and fulfilled a commitment to the school and community stakeholders.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.