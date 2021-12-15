JONESBORO — Clayton County schools announced Wednesday two middle schools will pivot to virtual learning due to the number of staff having to quarantine.
Those attending Adamson Middle and Pointe South Middle will attend school virtually starting Thursday, Dec. 16 and return to in person learning on Jan. 5.
While virtual, breakfast and lunch meals will be available for students. Parents should contact the school for details on pick up times.
During semester break, district officials are encouraging students, families and employees to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines. These include wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing and using hand sanitizer.
