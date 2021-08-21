REX — Two more Clayton County schools will shift to virtual learning starting Monday due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases.
Smith Elementary School and Rex Mill Middle School will operate virtually until Sept. 3 with students returning to the classroom on Sept. 7.
While operating in the virtual learning environment, breakfast and lunch meals will be available for students. Parents/guardians should contact their child's respective school for details regarding meal services as specifics and/or pickup times vary from school to school.
All stakeholders are asked to stay connected to the school systems’ platforms for latest news and developments as additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
For more information, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
