JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15.
The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15.
The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
For more information, email Catherine Hale Henry at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
Lovejoy Job Fair
A job fair will be held on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton.
Employers will be onsite accepting resumes and applications as well as interviewing those qualified for a number of positions with several companies.
Companies include:
• ABM
• Amazon
• Atlanta VA Medical
• Bobby Dodd Institute
• Diverse staffing
• Fastenal
• Global Concessions
• Horizon Staffing
• Labor Finers
• Old Castle Envelope
• Lingo Staffing
• Paradies Lagardère
• PNC Bank
• Pridestaff
• Ranstad
• Simos
• Virtual Talk Communications
• Walden Security
• Wayfair
• Weiser Security
Job seekers should dress appropriate professional attire and bring several copies of their resume.
For more information, call 404-728-8660.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.