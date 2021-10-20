Two killed in domestic incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police say

A shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that left three people dead and two others in critical condition is believed to be a domestic-related incident, officials said Wednesday.

The department said in a news release that it appears the person responsible for Tuesday night's shooting is among the deceased.

The surviving victims are a 14-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman, police say.

Those killed were an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. The deceased male suspect was 24, police said.

"As a community, we are shocked and saddened by this senseless loss of life," said Mayor John Antaramian in the news release. "This year we have had 12 homicides and two-thirds of the cases have been results of domestic violence. The current hardships people are facing -- including the pandemic -- seems to have escalated conflict in some households. If you know of someone in crisis, please consider sharing community resources to find them the help they need."

The shootings occurred on 40th Place, police said.

Kenosha was the site of a fatal shooting in August 2020, when protesters gathered to call for accountability over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A 17-year-old was charged in a shooting during the protest where two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.