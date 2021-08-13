JONESBORO — Two residents have qualified for the Board of Education District 8 seat special election.
District 8 residents will choose between Ellenwood resident Joy Tellis Cooper and Arvis Walker of Conley to represent them on the Clayton County Board of Education.
The election will be held Sept. 21. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The district represents the following schools:
Forest Park High
Forest Park Middle
Rex Mill Middle
Anderson Elementary
Marshall Elementary
Morrow High
Morrow Middle
Edmunds Elementary
McGarrah Elementary
Adamson Middle
Huie Elementary
Morrow Elementary
The seat became open when Alieka Anderson vacated the post to run for the county’s Board of Commissioners District 1 seat.
Voter Registration
District 8 residents who are not registered to vote have until Aug. 23 to do so to cast a ballot in the election. To check your status or register to vote, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Early Voting
In-person early voting will be held on the following dates:
♦ Aug. 30-Sept. 3 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Sept. 4 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Sept. 7-10 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Sept. 11 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Sept. 12 — noon to 5 p.m.
♦ Sept. 13-17 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Locations:
♦ Board of Elections and Registration Office, 121 South McDonough St., second floor in Jonesboro
♦ Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow
♦ Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex
♦ City of Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave. in Forest Park
Mail Absentee Voting
Applications for mail absentee voting will be accepted through Sept. 10 and begin Aug. 23 through Sept. 17. Drop boxes will be open from Aug. 30 to Sept. 17 during in-person early voting. To apply for an application, visit www.claytonelections.com.
The winner of the District 8 seat will serve the remainder of Anderson’s term through Dec. 31, 2022. Should no candidate receive more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Oct. 19.
