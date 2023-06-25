Two women were recently arrested in a road rage incident off I-285.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Faye Shanta Mitchell, 42, of 2206 Fairway Circle, Atlanta, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, first degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm/weapon during the commission of a crime.
Yasmin Mitchell, 20, of 336 Twin Hill Road, Austell, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, first degree cruelty to children, and reckless driving.
According to Clayton County Court records, both have preliminary hearings July 10 in Magistrate Court.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, on June 17 at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to Old National Highway in reference to a road rage incident that occurred on I-285 West.
During the investigation, officers learned one vehicle had a family with an infant in the back seat and two female suspects were driving the other vehicle.
The family advised they noticed they were being tailgated, so they exited the ramp and changed lanes in an attempt to allow the other vehicle to pass.
The victims advised the vehicle pulled up next to them, flashed the gun, and started shooting. The driver returned fire in self-defense, but ran out of ammunition.
The driver immediately exited the interstate and called 911. A witness and video footage supported the statement of the victims involved.
Through a collaborative investigation with the College Park Police Department, officers were able to identify the two suspects and convince them to return to the scene where they were later arrested.
The victims' car had bullet holes in the driver’s side door and the window was shattered. Officers also recovered two guns from the suspects. No injuries were reported.
