MACON – Georgia Farm Bureau recognized U.S. Rep. David Scott for receiving the Friend of Farm Bureau Award for the 116th Congress.
The Friend of Farm Bureau Award is presented every two years to members of Congress who support federal legislation and regulatory initiatives to improve the lives of farmers and the rural communities they call home.
“Congressman Scott has been a good friend to Georgia farmers and rural communities for years in Washington, and we are very pleased to present him with the Friend of Farm Bureau Award for his work to improve the farm safety net, expand rural broadband, and secure much-needed agricultural disaster assistance, to name a few of his initiatives,” said Georgia Farm Bureau President Gerald Long
Scott recently announced his intent to lead the House Agriculture Committee in the 117th Congress.
“Mr. Scott would do an excellent job at the helm of such an important committee," Long said. "I’m confident that the priorities of American farmers and rural communities would be the priorities of the House Agriculture Committee should he be named chairman. Mr. Scott has the full support of our organization."
