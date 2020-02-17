Ultra Lounge shooting suspect Kalvin Curtis Parker arrested in traffic stop

RIVERDALE—A suspect in the March 2019 shooting at the Ultra Lounge is in custody following a traffic stop by a Clayton County Sheriff's deputy.
Kalvin Curtis Parker, 31, of Riverdale was pulled over Feb. 14 for driving without proof of insurance, according to CCSO. Parker then allegedly lied twice about who he was.
Once his identity was confirmed, CCSO said, the deputy found Parker had had a warrant out for his arrest since May 17, 2019 for aggravated battery in the Ultra Lounge incident. CCSO said Parker also was wanted for pimping, VGCSA amphetamine, VGCSA methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license.
On March 25, 2019, Riverdale Police responded to the bar at 283 Georgia Hwy. 138, Riverdale, where they found an unidentified man had been shot several times and kicked in the face until his jaw was broken. According to CCSO, several alleged accomplices in the incident have been in custody since March 2019.
Parker is charged with giving false identifying information and aggravated battery. He made first appearance before Chief Magistrate Judge Wanda L. Dallas on Feb. 15 was granted $2,000 in property bond and $400 in fees on the false ID charge but no bond was granted on the aggravated battery charge.
Parker has prior convictions in Clayton County for driving without brake lights or signals, defective equipment and an expired or invalid tag.
