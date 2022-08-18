Jupiter's icy moon Europa is an ocean world encased beneath a thick crust of ice -- a place where snow floats upward.

The underwater snow forms in the global ocean and travels up though the water to attach to submerged ravines and inverted ice peaks, according to new research. This same phenomenon takes place below ice shelves on Earth -- and it may be how Europa builds its ice shell.

