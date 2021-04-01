UNION CITY — Union City Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate Preston Grissom.
Grissom was last seen wearing a black Starter hoodie and gray sweatpants in Union City near the intersection of Stonewall Tell Road and South Fulton Parkway on Feb. 10 at 1 a.m.
Union City police say there has been no contact between Grissom and his family, which is “extremely uncharacteristic.”
Grissom, police said, has “heavy ties” to the Riverdale Road area in Clayton County and works in Douglas County.
Grissom is 5’6”, 130 pounds with brown eyes and wearing short twist sponge hairstyle.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the whereabouts of Grissom.
Anyone with information on Grissom’s location is asked to call 770-515-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
