LOVEJOY — The United Way of Greater Atlanta is hosting a food and book give away next month.
The event will be held on March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon while supplies last at the Lovejoy Community Center, 11622 Hastings Bridge Road.
The give away is a partnership between One Door 365 Ministries, Metamorphasis Powerhouse Company and the city of Lovejoy.
For more information, visit www.unitedwayatlanta.org.
