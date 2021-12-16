Up to 27 people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in a shopping district in Osaka, Japan, according to the Osaka Fire department.
The local fire department received reports of a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the Kita district at 10:18 a.m local time. The fire was almost extinguished by 10:46 a.m., according to the department.
Video from NHK showed firefighters battling the blaze as smoke billowed out of the windows.
There are still no details on what may have started the fire, according to public broadcaster NHK.
A total of 28 people were injured, including the 27 feared dead, according to an officer at Osaka Fire Department.
This is a developing story, more to come.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.