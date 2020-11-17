JONESBORO — The hand audit of the 112,985 votes cast by Clayton County residents for the presidential election has been completed, well ahead of the Wednesday midnight deadline.
Shauna Dozier, director of Clayton County Elections and Registration, announced Tuesday the count was completed at of 10:30 a.m.
The Risk-Limited Audit of ballots began on Friday as ordered by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The RLA checks paper ballots against results tallied by voting machines to ensure election results match.
A total of 112,985, or 58.44%, of the 193,326 registered voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.
In a heavily Democratic county, Joseph R. Biden earned 84.93% or 95,476 ballots, of the Clayton vote. President Donald J. Trump picked up 15,813 votes or 14.07%.
Statewide, Biden earned 2,472,050 votes and 2,457,895 ballots were cast for Trump.
