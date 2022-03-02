COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a police officer and injuring a civilian Wednesday afternoon.
Both are expected to be okay, police said.
Officers were responding to an armed robbery call in the area of 5390 Riverdale Road near Norman Drive and the QuikTrip gas station in College Park when the officer was shot.
Police are asking for the community's help to both identify and locate the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.