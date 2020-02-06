JONESBORO — Clayton County residents should be prepared for anything when it comes to the weather today.
The National Weather Service Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of the state including Clayton through 7 a.m. Friday morning. The watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
New rainfall today is expected to total between 1 to 2 inches with winds between 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.
Clayton County school district officials have canceled the following after-school activities:
• After-School Remediation
• Extra-Curricular Club Activities
• Indoor Athletic Practices
• Any other school sanctioned activities being held in the building
• All other outdoor athletic activities and practices including swim practices are canceled.
These cancellations do not include Campus Kids program, which will operate on a regular schedule. All high school basketball regional games will proceed as scheduled.
