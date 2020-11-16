JONESBORO — Members of Clayton County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a shooting at a mobile home park off Tara Boulevard that left two dead and two injured.
Monday afternoon, police identified the deceased victims as Carlos Rebolledo, 34, and Everardo Esparza, 34, both from Jonesboro.
Police were called to Museum Circle Sunday night regarding shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one man dead and three others injured. The injured were taken to the hospital where a second victim died. The two remaining victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Clayton police said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and no motive or suspects have been identified.
CCPD is asking anyone who many have information beneficial to the investigation to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 678-479-5540. Police said information will remain confidential.
