MORROW — Clayton County police have identified a suspect in the Friday morning shooting that left a man dead.
Thong Ly has been charged with malice murder and tampering with evidence.
The shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Peacock Boulevard at what police called a small social gathering at the home.
Police said Ly was identified after detectives interviewed several persons of interest.
The victim has not been identified.
