JONESBORO — A Clayton County Police officer has sustained a non-life-threatening injury Friday morning, according to a police department spokesman.
Police responded to a shots fired call at the Fieldstone Glen Apartments off Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro early Friday morning.
While police were searching for the shooter, an officer was shot in the forearm after a resident mistook him for an intruder.
Roberts said the officer was looking around a patio area with a flashlight when the resident fired.
LaShonda Person has been arrested on two counts of reckless conduct for the shooting.
(0) comments
