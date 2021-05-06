UPDATE: The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is reporting the child's family has been located.
May 6, 2021, 7:02 a.m.
Clayton police asking for help to identify child, locate parents
RIVERDALE — Clayton County Police are calling for the community’s help to identify the parents of little boy found walking alone in the area of Roy Huie Road and Stoneridge Court in Riverdale early Thursday morning.
The child is approximately 3 to 4 years old. He is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and is about 40-50 pounds. When found he was wearing a black shirt, red and black pajama pants with navy blue Crocs. Both his ears are pierced.
Police said he told them that he “left mommy’s house.”
“Clayton County Police officers have made various attempts to locate the juvenile’s parents, but were unsuccessful,” Police said.
Anyone with information about the child’s parents or his identity is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
