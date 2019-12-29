FOREST PARK—A fire at 5405 Ash Street in Forest Park seriously damaged a house Sunday. Chief Eddie Buckholts told the News no injuries were reported.
Buckholts said the call came in about 4:17 a.m. Sunday. "Upon arrival they were presented a large residential bricks structure with heavy fire involvement through the roof of the structure."
Crews Brough the blaze under control in under half an hour, he said. However, because no one was home at the time, "fire crews remained on scene for several hours until all occupants had been safely accounted for and the property secured."
Forest Park Police and Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services, along with a Community Emergency Response Team tent, had set up in the parking lot of the Ash Street Baptist Church across the street.
FPPD spokesperson Sgt. Kelli Flanigan told the News the area was not a crime scene “at this time” but that three FPPD patrol units were sent to handle traffic on the two-lane artery.
Yellow caution tape marked off the area around the house. A man wearing a bright yellow shirt marked “K-9 TEAM” was on the scene at noon and traffic was clear.
Clayton County tax records show the owner is Cung Nguyen.
Buckholts said, "The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time pending further communication with the occupants."