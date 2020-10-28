MORROW — Four men wanted in connection with the Oct. 24 shooting of a Clayton State University student in the school’s dorm are in custody.
According to the GBI, Zydarius Arkady Brewer, 18; Braylen Tremaine Staples, 19; Ra’him Sykes, 18; and, Terrance Woods, 18 have all been arrested on charges of aggravated assault. All four are from LaGrange and none is a student at Clayton State University. In addition, the four suspects were in Laker Hall without the knowledge or consent of the university. The shooting is not believed to be a random incident.
Clayton State police were called to the dorm at about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 where they found the wounded student. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Clayton State Public Relations Specialist Kelly Petty said on-campus cameras identified the shooters’ vehicle, which was later located in LaGrange by the local police department.
The four suspects were booked int othe the Troup County jail Wednesday.
