Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern DeKalb, Fayette, southern Cobb, eastern Douglas, Coweta, Fulton and Clayton Counties through 430 AM EST... At 359 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Austell to Campbellton to Arnco-Sargent, and moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Atlanta, Newnan, Douglasville, Decatur, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, City of South Fulton, Smyrna, Peachtree City, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Powder Springs, Fairburn, Clarkston, Tyrone and Austell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH