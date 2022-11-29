JONESBORO — An inmate who died at the Clayton County Jail Nov. 28 has been identified.
According to the GBI, Terry Lee Thurmond, 38, died after attempting to jump from the second floor of the jail.
“Inmates and officers tried to stop him,” GBI officials said in a statement. “(Thurmond) struggled with officers for an extended period of time and was tased.”
Thurmond was taken to an area hospital where he died. It's unclear what charges Thurmond was facing. An online inmate search of the jail yielded no results.
Clayton County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Levon Allen announced the death via Nixel Tuesday morning stating an incident at the jail resulted in the death.
Bureau officials said the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The GBI is conducting the investigation.
