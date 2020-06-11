FOREST PARK — An alleged carjacking, attempted traffic stop, car accident and flight from police resulted in the arrest of three men; two of whom where shot when reportedly pointed a gun at police..
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the three suspects as Marqualo Mulkey, 17, Quendavious Deonte Redden, 20, and Marquez Mulkey, 17, all from Forest Park.
Mulkey and Redden were shot when one of the men pointed a gun at police. They were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where they remain in stable condition, according to Nelly Miles, GBI public affairs director.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a carjacking call at Vera Cruz Apartments in Forest Park on evening of June 10. The callers stated their vehicle had been stolen by five adult males and that the driver had been hit in the head with the butt of a gun.
Another officer who spotted the stolen car attempted to pull the men over. They gave chase and crashed outside the Laurel Pointe Apartments in Forest Park.
Police said there were three men in the vehicle at the time who ran off following the crash.
"During the pursuit, one of the subjects reportedly pointed a handgun at the officers. Two officers fired hitting Mulkey," Miles said. "Additional CCPD officers pursued another subject and during the encounter one CCPD officer fired striking Redden."
Miles said all three men were in possession of a handgun when arrested.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, and the officers involved have been placed on “routine administrative leave in accordance with department policy.”
"The GBI will continue its independent investigation," Miles said. "Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office for review."
