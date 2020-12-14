RIVERDALE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy involved shooting in Jonesboro.
According to a release from the GBI, deputies from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to a shots fired related to domestic violence call on Ward Lane in Jonesboro Sunday evening.
A CCSO deputy, who arrived on scene first, encountered Twanetta Griffey, 36, of Stone Mountain. GBI officials said Griffey was shot during the encounter and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"A gun was located in close proximity to Griffey," GBI said in a release.
The deputy was not injured during the incident.
CCPD is investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred "a few doors away" from the officer involved shooting.
"Both incidents appear to be related," the GBI said.
