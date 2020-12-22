JONESBORO — A Christmas wish has come true for a local family who lost their dog.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, Zoe, a 14-year-old chihuahua, has been reunited with her family after she became lost. On Dec. 12, a good Samaritan found her and had given her to a family in the area of Ga. Highway 138 and Government Circle in Jonesboro. Police said the concerned citizen was trying to find the pup a good home.
Meanwhile, her owner had been looking for her. At Animal Control, Zoe’s family positively identified her as the dog given away.
"CCPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating Zoe," department officials said. "We would also like to thank the good Samaritans who took care of Zoe for the short time they had her."
