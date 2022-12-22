RIVERDALE — Clayton County police announced a missing 7-month-old baby has been found.
No further information was released as to where he was located or his condition.
The baby, Jonha Harrison, was reported missing on Dec. 20 by his mother.
According to police, at the beginning of December the mother gave her son to “Josh,” the man she believed to be the child’s father.
When “Josh” found out he was not the child’s father, the mother gave him permission to give the baby to his cousin because she could not care for him.
Police said the mother contacted the cousin via FaceTime on Dec. 14 to arrange to pick him up on Dec. 19. The cousin never showed up.
Jonha Harrison was last seen on FaceTime wearing a large Nike jacket. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
