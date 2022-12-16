JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child who they believe may be in danger.
Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. Police said as of Dec. 15, the age and name of the man remains unknown.
“Family members believe R’Kayla Briggs may have been planning to leave with this person for some time,” officials said in a statement.
Briggs is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 foot 11 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tights underneath, a gray tank top and white/black/gray hoodie.
Initially believed she was headed to Texas, police now say they believe she is still in Georgia.
Department officials said multiple agencies and law enforcement partners are working with them.
They’re asking the public to allow law enforcement to hand the case.
“Since this investigation started, we have had many external parties interrupt or interfere with the progress of this investigation,” officials said in a statement.
Anyone with information on Briggs’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
