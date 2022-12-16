JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child who they believe may be in danger.

Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male. Police said as of Dec. 15, the age and name of the man remains unknown.

