Urgent call for medical equipment manufacturing from Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA—The Press Club of Atlanta is conveying an urgent message from Gov. Brian Kemp:
"Please share this urgent COVID-19 response request from Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD):
"If you are a Georgia business owner who is able to provide manufacturing, distribution or storage of medical supplies and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), complete the information form as soon as possible: www.georgia.org/covid19response
Georgia is actively working to identify manufacturers and distributors across the state who have in their inventory or could produce, distribute, or store critical health care supplies that are already limited in supply or may become scarce in the weeks ahead. Critical items include N-95 masks or equivalent, air purifying machines, face shields, hair covers, hand sanitizer, hospital beds, gloves (various sizes – nitrile or latex-free), negative pressure machines, no-touch thermometers (regular if no-touch are not available), safety goggles, sanitation units, sanitizing spray, sanitizing wipes, shoe covers, surgical masks, Tyvek suits, and ventilators."
"If you are a Georgia business owner who is able to provide one of the services mentioned above, complete the information form as soon as possible:"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.