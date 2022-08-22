JONESBORO — Following a public plea last week from Clayton County Animal Control for help to save dogs from euthanasia, the department reported Sunday that 20 dogs on the urgent list were rescued or adopted.
“There has been an amazing turnout from citizens and rescue groups to assist our animals here in Clayton County,” department officials said in an update Sunday.
All 20 dogs on the urgent list were rescued or adopted In addition, 17 dogs were also rescued, 12 dogs were adopted and one cat and seven dogs returned to their owners.
On Aug. 16, shelter officials said the county’s facilities were overcrowded, forcing the shelter to begin euthanizing for space.
“This is not an action that any of us take lightly or want to do,” CCPD said. “We wish that all of our animals would make it into loving forever homes where they are pampered for the remainder of their lives.”
The department, at the time said, the euthanasia rate was at 3%. The hope was to keep the number at or below, which was accomplished with the help of the community.
However, one successful week will not stop the animals coming into the facility.
Public Information Officer Johnny Carroll stated in a release that over the weekend 21 dogs and one cat were brought into animal control.
He said the problem could be alleviated if owners were responsible for their pets by having them spayed or neutered and not allowing them to roam the streets.
“We urgently need owners to step up and take responsibility for their pets. They are your four-legged children for the remainder of their lives, not to be discarded when they get sick, injured or no longer have time for them,” Animal Control officials said.
Carroll said the number of animals ending up in animal control would be greatly reduced if owners would not let their pets out without being in a fenced yard or walked on a leash.
“We desperately need your help! We need continued assistance from our community to keep adopting our loving animals,” Animal Control employees said. “We are not the only Animal Control facility in the area that desperately needs assistance. Most of our local shelters are at or over capacity. Even if you are not from Clayton County, check the shelters in the area that you live in to aid them too. Please assist and keep this positive movement moving forward.”
The adoption center is located at 3199 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
