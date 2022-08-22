082422_CND_AnimalControl.jpg

Thirty-seven animals were adopted or rescued following a plea from help from the Clayton County Animal Control.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — Following a public plea last week from Clayton County Animal Control for help to save dogs from euthanasia, the department reported Sunday that 20 dogs on the urgent list were rescued or adopted.

“There has been an amazing turnout from citizens and rescue groups to assist our animals here in Clayton County,” department officials said in an update Sunday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.