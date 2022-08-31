US and South Korean combined forces on Wednesday held their first live-fire exercises since the formation of their unit in 2015, a drill that commanders said showcased the strongest military alliance in the world.

The drill, based on a counterattack against invading forces, comes after the US and South Korean Presidents pledged to step up military cooperation following a May summit meeting in Seoul, and after North Korea conducted 18 missiles tests this year, compared to only four tests in 2020, and eight in 2021.

