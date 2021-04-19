Clayton State University continues to boast one of the most affordable options to earn a degree in the metro Atlanta area, as colleges and universities prepare for fall reopening under COVID-19.
The Board of Regents announced a tuition freeze for the 2021-2022 year at all University System of Georgia institutions. This is the second year in a row that the board has voted to approve no increase in tuition.
“USG over the past several years has remained committed to making public higher education as affordable as possible for students and their families, while maintaining results that rank our campuses among some of the best in the nation,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “We are grateful for the support of the Board and state leaders toward this priority and recognize students’ hard work especially over the past year to maintain success toward graduating and entering Georgia’s workforce with college degrees.”
The last rise in tuition for the system occurred for the 2019-2020 school year as the USG voted to approve a 2.5% increase. Clayton State students paid $2,540 per semester for in-state tuition and $9,241 for out-of-state tuition for that year. Those rates stayed the same for the 2020-2021 year and will remain through the upcoming school year.
In-state tuition for graduate programs at Clayton State, except for Master of Business Administration and Master of Health Administration, is $2,397 per semester.
Undergraduate online program costs are $169.33 per credit hour, while tuition for online master’s programs is $385 per credit hour. Student fees to cover expenses ranging from parking to technology to use of the student activity center are not changing.
Tuition rates for each institution can be found here: https://www.usg.edu/fiscal_affairs/tuition_and_fees.
