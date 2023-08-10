Clayton State.jpg (copy)

Clayton State University

MORROW — According to a recent economic impact report commissioned by the University System of Georgia, the USG contributed a total of $20.1 billion to Georgia’s economy between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022 – an $800 million or 4.14% increase over the previous year.

The study further revealed that the USG generated a total of 159,034 new full-time and part-time jobs statewide and that its institutions “create the same employment impact in the state as Georgia’s top five employers combined.”

