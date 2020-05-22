JONESBORO — Some 350 Clayton students and families received 350 gourmet vegan meals Friday thanks to singer Usher Raymond and his foundation, Usher’s New Look.
Raymond teamed up with with Chef Shay from Veganaire restaurant to create plant-based dishes such as lasagna, spaghetti and meat loaf with potatoes and veggies. The meals were donated to the Clayton County Public Schools food pantry.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley said he was appreciative of the support.
“Anyone who sees the value of our children, I’m grateful,” he said. “It’s an excellent extension of what we’re already doing in Clayton County.”
The school district has an established relationship with the foundation, which provides “under-resourced youth around the world to find their spark, graduate and reach their full potential” through mentorship and leadership programming.
Raymond said that with so many livelihoods affected recently, especially small local businesses, if you can, support them either through donations or patronizing establishments.
The meals were distributed to Clayton residents as part of the district’s partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
