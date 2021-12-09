Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less in fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&