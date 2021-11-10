RIVERDALE — The Clayton County Health District is hosting a COVID Vaccination and Community Health Fair on Nov. 19.
The event will be held at Charles Drew High School, 6237 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The first 250 Clayton residents receiving their first or second dose will receive a $50 gift card. Gift cards are for Clayton residents only. Proof of residency is required.
For more information, visit www.claytoncountypublichealth.org or call 678-479-2223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.