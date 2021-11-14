Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&