JONESBORO — A letter written by a legal advisor for suspended Sheriff Victor Hill was published on the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office’s Nixel Saturday morning urging Gov. Brian Kemp to reconsider his decision to suspend Hill.
The notification system has been used frequently by Hill to alert the community of arrests or other crimes.
Hill was suspended on June 2 after a review panel determined that Hill’s April indictment on four counts of violating the civil rights of inmates adversely affected the administration of his duties and the interests of the public.
The four counts allege Hill used a restraint chair as a form of punitive punishment by strapping inmates in the chair for several hours.
In the letter, Attorney Alan Parker cited a number of reasons Hill should be reinstated including several lawsuits filed against sheriffs around the country who used restraint chairs where no federal charges or indictments were levied nor was the sheriff suspended.
Parker suggests the act is politically motivated, claiming falsities in the review panel’s report.
“Governor, based on how the three-panel commission illegally and unprofessionally rendered an inaccurate investigation, I ask on behalf of the citizens of Clayton County that you consider releasing the suspension of Sheriff Hill until he is exonerated from these politically motivated false charges,” Parker wrote.
Parker also cited the petition on Change.org asking the governor to reinstate Hill.
“The citizens of Clayton County have petitioned you on this matter because they feel safer with their Sheriff at the helm,” Parker stated in the letter. “I am not exaggerating when I tell you that in his short absence, there has been a verifiable difference in the crime on the streets, and the safety in the jail.”
This is the second time this month an attorney for Hill has written the governor.
On June 7, Attorney Drew Findling wrote to Kemp requesting an independent investigation into the alleged leak of the report from the review commission. He said the release of the document violated Hill’s rights as an elected official and also impacts his “ability to receive a fair trial and by an impartial jury.”
Currently, Hill remains on suspension with pay until final disposition of the case or until the expiration of his term in 2024, whichever comes first.
Hill pleaded not guilty and is out on bond. He has denied all accusations.
