JONESBORO — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is set to be arraigned Thursday on two new federal charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees.
There are now seven inmates listed in the indictment. The two most recent are identified as R.P. and D.B.
Background: Hill was initially indicted on four charges of civil rights violations in April 2021. Since then three additional charges have been added. A fifth charged was filed in July 2021. The most recent two charges were filed on March 16, 2022.
The charges allege that Hill issued orders to hold the jail detainees in a restraint chair for several hours without cause. Furthermore, detainees were denied restroom breaks and in some cases sustained injuries.
• As a result of the charges, Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp in June 2021 after a review panel determined Hill’s charges adversely affected the administration of his duties.
• Since then, Hill has made several attempts through the courts to overturn Kemp’s decision and be reinstated, with no success. Hill’s attorneys have also repeatedly called for an independent investigation of the review panel appointed by Kemp last year.
More lawsuits: Additional lawsuits have been filed against Hill in the last year, most recently a wrongful death lawsuit and civil suit filed by a former detainee claiming a traumatic brain injury.
• In February, Tiana Hill filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit against Hill and the county claiming she was denied medical care after going into labor at the jail. Her child was born and transported to Southern Regional Medical Center where he died.
• On Aug. 21, 2021, Gabriel Aries filed a civil lawsuit against Hill and several deputies for alleged beatings that left him with life-altering brain damage. He was transported to Atlanta Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a severe traumatic brain injury, subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hemorrhage and close fracture of the nasal bone.
Arraignment: U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell Vineyard will hear the allegations during Hill’s 10 a.m. arraignment on Thursday, March 31.
