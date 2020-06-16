JONESBORO — A video of a Clayton County police officer holding what appears to be five teenagers at gunpoint Monday afternoon is drawing the ire of the community.
The Clayton County Police Department stated on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that they are aware of the incident and that what “everyone is seeing is a small portion of the entire incident.”
A woman filming the incident can be heard telling the officer “they’re kids” and pleading with the officer asking why he has a “gun out.”
“Please, don’t shoot, don’t shoot sir, they’re kids,” she said to the officer.
In the video, several other members of the community are also questioning the officer, asking him to put his gun away.
The 4 minute and 34 second video posted on Facebook ends after other officers arrive on scene from CCPD and Jonesboro Police Department.
It's currently unclear why the teens were stopped and what prompted the CCPD officer to hold them at gun point.
CCPD said they will be releasing the body worn camera footage, incident report and initial 911 call surrounding the incident.
“Chief Kevin Roberts remains committed to being transparent and accountable to our community,” police officials said in the social media statement.
Check back as this story is developing.
