JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is showing off their playful side while reminding children the importance of washing their hands during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Clayton County police dispatchers, officers, sergeants, captain, majors and Chief Kevin Roberts dance their way through a hand washing demonstration to the tune of Baby Shark.
“The Clayton County Police Department wants all of our citizens to shelter-in-place, practice social distancing and if you must go out, wash your hands, stay healthy and stay safe!”
