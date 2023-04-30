Weather Alert

... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS... Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.