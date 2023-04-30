MORROW — April 30, 1975. A day 48 years ago when Saigon fell, bringing an end to the Vietnam War.
For the South Vietnamese, it was not just the end of a war but the loss of their country.
Some 125,000 South Vietnamese were able to evacuate in 1975 and were able to come to the United States. Others stayed and experienced untold hardships and persecution with an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 being imprisoned by the Communist government.
An estimated 254,000 South Vietnamese military personnel were killed in the war that saw an estimated 2 to 3 million people killed on both sides.
As the years go by and the memories fade away, there is hope that younger generations here in the United States will not forget the war and the sacrifices that were made.
On Saturday, April 29, ceremony was held at the Vietnam War Memorial Statue in Morrow remember the fall of Saigon, also referred to as "Black April" by the Vietnamese community.
“After 48 years we’re still suffering the loss of the country, the fall of Saigon," Morrow City Council member Van Tran said. "So many lives have been fallen to protect our freedom. Being born after 1975, I did not understand growing up in a Communist country; I did not have a full understanding of what freedom is until I put my foot in the land of America...the land of freedom."
She added that "ultimate freedom is the right to vote and the freedom to speech so because of that I will never forget where I come from...so many lives have been fallen for what we have here today and what we have here today is freedom and that is something I will always uphold and stand up for that."
At the ceremony, The City of Morrow was also represented by Mayor John Lampl and City Council member Khoa Vuong.
“I personally would like to thank on behalf of the City of Morrow and myself all of the veterans, all of the Vietnamese community and everyone who put a tremendous amount of effort into making this possible today," Lampl said. "As we remember 48 years since the fall of Saigon, what we also want to remind everyone is this is home — irrespective of who is standing here today, all of us came from somewhere else. The question really is how long ago? So thank you for coming out to Morrow. We appreciate all of the support from everyone here today and we pray with you as we remember the sacrifices of everyone who has suffered tremendously — either a total loss of life, their families, their friends and all of the things that go with that."
The Vietnam War Memorial Statue was built through the efforts of the South Atlanta Asian Community Center. In February of 2021, the statue was unveiled at the City of Morrow Park.
