MORROW—Members of Clayton County's Vietnamese community will celebrate Lunar New Year, or Tet Nguyen Dan ("Feast of the First Morning of the First Day"), with a two-day celebration at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Cir. at Southlake Mall Jan. 25 and 26. This year marks the Year of the Rat.
Morrow's Lunar New Year festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, with a special Dancing Night on Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. A Lion dance, fan dance, fireworks and musical performances by La Chi Thung, Lam Thui Van, Lham Nat Tien, Khanh Tran Hai Nguyen, and MC Hoang Sen. There also will be food and face-painting, a talent show, games, beer, $5 New Year's lottery tickets. Admission is free and open to the public.
Lunar New Year also is celebrated in Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Mongolian and Tibetan cultures. It marks the beginning of spring and is the most important holiday in Vietnamese culture. Some customs include cleaning house, visiting friends, and giving children money in red envelopes. Tet also is considered an auspicious time to start a new business.
Phong Duong, a real estate agent who is a spokesperson for the event, said everyone is welcome, not just Vietnamese people. Last year was a small event that lasted only a few hours. "This year, we try to do two days, one night because we have a talent show," he said.
Some foods that people can try, Phong said, include "special Asian food, egg roll, Vietnamese roll, sometimes pho, spring roll, and other special foods for our New Year."
If you want to see the lion dance, Phong said, it will kick off the celebrations at 11am on both days, followed by the talent show.
"We have a New Year (festival) because a lot of people over here," Phong said, adding that all are welcome and that he expects about 1,000 people. Similar celebrations take place on the north side of Atlanta.
"We thank the City of Morrow and everyone can come," Phong said.
Learn More
South Atlanta Asian Community Center Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Organization/South-Atlanta-Asian-Community-Center-329933337488953/
Vietnamese Elder Association of South Atlanta Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CongDongCaoNienVungNamAtlantaGeorgia/
Tet Wikipedia page: https://bit.ly/38xbAKx
Event flyer in Vietnamese and English at City of Morrow: https://bit.ly/2Ge5bYP
