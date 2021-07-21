Vigil honors victims, brings awareness to road fatalities

JONESBORO — A vigil held in remembrance of 25 people who have died on Clayton County’s roadways was not only a chance to honor their lives, but to bring awareness to the lack of lighting, sidewalks and crosswalks in the county.

Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin led the vigil, asking the community to contact their local, state and federal representatives to let them know that funds are needed to make much needed safety improvements.

“It’s time for Clayton County to come together to ensure every person is safe as they travel our roadways,” Franklin said.

She called for increased lighting, cameras and continuous sidewalks throughout the county. According to Franklin, 25 people have died on the county roads so far this year, 11 of which were pedestrians. It’s an increase over last year where a total of 18 people died.

“It’s my vow as a commissioner that I will work to make our roads safe for everyone,” she said. “It’s time we have safe passage ways.”

Wally Price’s brother, Kenyell Price, is one of the 11 pedestrians killed this year. He died on June 22 as a result of a hit-and-run on Tara Boulevard near Iron Gate Boulevard. Kenyell Price was walking home from work.

Wally Price said he attended the vigil to honor his brother and support to Franklin’s cause.

“Hopefully (the vigil) will help pull us in the right direction to get this done,” he said. “We all deserve this. All these people were somebody.”

Price said he plans to continue working with Franklin to bring awareness to the issue.

“I’m going to do whatever I can and we need more people on board to help.”

Clayton resident Martha Fordham attended the vigil in support of what Franklin is trying to do. She’s lived for 30 years in her home off Tara Boulevard. Over the years, she’s watched as both traffic and traffic-related deaths have risen.

“I’ve never seen it this bad,” she said. Fordham is advocating for a traffic light at the entrance of her Winding Way subdivision.

“We have to cross six lanes of traffic now. It’s a mess,” she said, adding that speed is a problem along Tara Boulevard.

“It’s dangerous and we need to do something about it,” she said.

The vigil featured a video recognizing the victims. Empty white chairs sat on the stage, each representative of a life lost. Finally, butterflies were released as a way to remember the children who have died this year, including a newborn baby and 3-year-old.